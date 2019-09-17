Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Lifted Its Position; Lazard LTD Com (LAZ) Market Value Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Lowered by $447,814 Its Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 4.66 million shares traded or 164.27% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Com (LAZ) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 13,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 44,630 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 57,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 626,246 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 500,000,000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 58,875 shares to 133,677 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 18,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc Com Stk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 50 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,100 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 55,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 10,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Gru Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 41,500 were reported by Midas. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 169,930 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 2,958 shares.