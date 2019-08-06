Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Increased Stake; Pggm Investments Position in Sun Cmntys Com (SUI) Has Decreased by $2.95 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (SUI) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 717,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.98 million, down from 742,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 285,134 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500.



Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.



Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 23.43 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.