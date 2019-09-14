Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Has Upped Stake by $14.78 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $19.08 Million as Shares Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 136.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 578,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20 million, up from 425,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 445,869 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 2.52M shares traded or 48.01% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600000000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 21% Return On Equity, Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Limited by 2,088 shares to 15,584 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) by 18,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,495 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Does Not Impress In ADHD – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.