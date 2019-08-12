Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Value Declined While Bank Of Italy Lifted by $7.57 Million Its Holding; Vale S A (VALE) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Raised Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.60M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 19.12 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

