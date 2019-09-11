Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding Has Raised by Bank Of Italy; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined While Ls Investment Advisors Increased Stake by $861,978

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 1.94M shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 30,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 2.60M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,179 shares to 252,798 shares, valued at $48.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,989 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).