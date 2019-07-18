Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding Boosted by Bank Of Italy; Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake by $1.43 Million; Valuation Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 55,752 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 253,271 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 398,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtn Ltd Llc reported 57,323 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP reported 3.25M shares. 25,561 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 1.03M shares stake. 200 are held by Regions Financial. Invesco has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 12,180 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 566 shares or 0% of the stock. Springowl Assoc Lc invested in 1.33% or 133,082 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.76% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 2.05 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 28,250 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has 30,015 shares.

