Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holder Bank Of Italy Upped Position by $14.78 Million; As Scripps Ew (SSP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Litespeed Management Increased Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 241,079 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.65 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio Com holds 0.34% or 27,346 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 84,240 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 142,158 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 45,174 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 8,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 29,193 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc owns 471,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 56 shares stake. 1.06M were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 45,291 shares. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.01% or 18,846 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 15,320 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Court TV Launching True-Crime Podcast Tomorrow Aug. 29, Network Anchors Vinnie Politan and Seema Iyer to Host New Weekly Series – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scripps -10% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2019 : ENB, MAR, JD, VIAB, BPL, HPT, TERP, PEGI, AY, ERF, SSP, AQUA – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “‘The Office’ stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launch podcast with Stitcher – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600000000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027 – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 6-K CNH Industrial NV For: Sep 17 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did CNH Industrial’s (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 21% Return On Equity, Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.