CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 SLM Corporation 64 3.13 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SLM Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNFinance Holdings Limited. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNFinance Holdings Limited is currently more affordable than SLM Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 16.93% respectively. Insiders owned 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend while SLM Corporation had bearish trend.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.