CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

We will be contrasting the differences between CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.51 N/A 0.29 33.85

Demonstrates CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. EZCORP Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNFinance Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNFinance Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EZCORP Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EZCORP Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 77.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 0% respectively. 55.72% are CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are EZCORP Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has weaker performance than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EZCORP Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.