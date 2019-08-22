CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 Equifax Inc. 125 5.14 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CNFinance Holdings Limited and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CNFinance Holdings Limited and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Equifax Inc.’s potential downside is -46.36% and its average target price is $77.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 55.72%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Equifax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.