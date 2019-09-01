CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

As Credit Services businesses, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CNFinance Holdings Limited and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CNFinance Holdings Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNFinance Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 14.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.