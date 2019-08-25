CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.15 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Lending Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares and 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has 1.64% stronger performance while China Lending Corporation has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Lending Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.