CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.65
|3.39
|China Lending Corporation
|1
|-0.15
|N/A
|-3.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Lending Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|29%
|4.2%
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|-281.6%
|-84.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares and 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0%
|0.9%
|-7.44%
|-15.41%
|0%
|1.64%
|China Lending Corporation
|-2.41%
|-23.66%
|-28%
|-33.06%
|-56.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has 1.64% stronger performance while China Lending Corporation has -12.9% weaker performance.
Summary
CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Lending Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
