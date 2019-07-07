CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.82
|3.02
|China Bat Group Inc.
|1
|4.70
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Bat Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|418.5%
|152.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Bat Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 0.3%. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|-4.86%
|-12.63%
|-6.62%
|-27.63%
|0%
|-0.18%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|-13.01%
|-20.13%
|-9.29%
|-52.95%
|-78.29%
|-23.26%
For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bearish than China Bat Group Inc.
Summary
CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
