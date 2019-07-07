CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02 China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.70 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Bat Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNFinance Holdings Limited and China Bat Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 0.3%. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bearish than China Bat Group Inc.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.