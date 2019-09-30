CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Reaches $6.05 After 3.00% Up Move; MADALENA ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANAD (MDLNF) Shorts Increased By 1357.89%

MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) had an increase of 1357.89% in short interest. MDLNF’s SI was 83,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1357.89% from 5,700 shares previously. With 372,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF)’s short sellers to cover MDLNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0772. About 641,655 shares traded or 155.99% up from the average. Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 68,507 shares traded or 837.68% up from the average. CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $414.92 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $6.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNF worth $12.45M more.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $414.92 million. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. It has a 3.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Madalena Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $39.80 million. The firm primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the NeuquÃ©n Basin in central Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and CoirÃ³n Amargo.

