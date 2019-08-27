CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Reaches $5.49 After 7.00% Up Move; SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (SBGLF) Shorts Raised By 204.55%

The stock of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 60,385 shares traded or 750.73% up from the average. CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $376.52 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNF worth $26.36 million more.

SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) had an increase of 204.55% in short interest. SBGLF’s SI was 3.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 204.55% from 1.17M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3577 days are for SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF)’s short sellers to cover SBGLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CNFinance Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNFinance to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results on August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/20/2019: CIT,CNF,PPDF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flotek Industries: Drilling Down To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $376.52 million. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. It has a 2.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial services and products in the Republic of South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The company's personal banking products include current accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, mobile deals, and foreign exchange services; home loans, vehicle and asset finance, personal loans, overdrafts, and student loans; and unit trust, retail deposit note, financial planning, will, estate, and trust services, as well as car and home, funeral, travel, and life insurance. It has a 1.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s business banking products comprise business accounts and cards, and merchant and cash solutions; lending, overdrafts, revolving credit plan, term loans, debtor finance, and commercial property finance; 32-day notice deposit accounts, call deposit accounts, fixed deposit accounts, moneymarket call accounts, financial planning, and online share trading services; and agricultural, commercial, corporate, and small business insurance products, as well as a range of services and products for agriculture, franchising, and public sectors.

More news for Standard Bank Group Limited 6.5% 1ST CUM PRF ZAR1 (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Sibanye Gold M&As: Synergy Or Waste Of Energy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Sibanye Gold Ltd 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 23, 2018 is yet another important article.