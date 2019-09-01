CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Contrasting side by side

As Credit Services companies, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

In table 1 we can see CNFinance Holdings Limited and Weidai Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Weidai Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CNFinance Holdings Limited. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNFinance Holdings Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Weidai Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 1.7% respectively. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Weidai Ltd. has 49.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.