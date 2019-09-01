CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Contrasting side by side

As Credit Services companies, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.65
|3.39
|Weidai Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|1.40
|5.85
In table 1 we can see CNFinance Holdings Limited and Weidai Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Weidai Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CNFinance Holdings Limited. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNFinance Holdings Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Weidai Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|29%
|4.2%
|Weidai Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 1.7% respectively. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Weidai Ltd. has 49.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0%
|0.9%
|-7.44%
|-15.41%
|0%
|1.64%
|Weidai Ltd.
|-0.73%
|-8.89%
|-18%
|-17.84%
|0%
|-11.45%
For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.
