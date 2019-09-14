CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Comparing side by side

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 Total System Services Inc. 115 5.84 N/A 3.27 41.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CNFinance Holdings Limited and Total System Services Inc. Total System Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CNFinance Holdings Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CNFinance Holdings Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CNFinance Holdings Limited and Total System Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CNFinance Holdings Limited and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Total System Services Inc.’s potential downside is -8.47% and its consensus price target is $124.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 81.3% respectively. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bullish than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.