CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|377,756,286.27%
|29.00%
|4.20%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|19.53M
|5
|3.39
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.55
|3.38
|2.50
The rivals have a potential upside of 131.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0%
|0.9%
|-7.44%
|-15.41%
|0%
|1.64%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
CNFinance Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CNFinance Holdings Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
