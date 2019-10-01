CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 377,756,286.27% 29.00% 4.20% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 19.53M 5 3.39 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNFinance Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

CNFinance Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.