CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Contrasting side by side

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.53 N/A 0.29 33.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc. EZCORP Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNFinance Holdings Limited. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CNFinance Holdings Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than EZCORP Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EZCORP Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 75.22% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNFinance Holdings Limited and EZCORP Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, EZCORP Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has weaker performance than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CNFinance Holdings Limited.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.