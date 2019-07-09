CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 26 3.34 N/A 2.37 11.41 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.13 N/A 1.19 13.99

In table 1 we can see CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CNB Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Oritani Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oritani Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oritani Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CNB Financial Corporation is $31, with potential upside of 13.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 70.4% respectively. CNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6% Oritani Financial Corp. -2.35% -4.03% -3.42% 12.12% 11.01% 12.88%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Oritani Financial Corp.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.