CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

We will be contrasting the differences between CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 26 3.37 N/A 2.37 11.41 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.74 N/A 1.15 14.04

In table 1 we can see CNB Financial Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CNB Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Elmira Savings Bank, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CNB Financial Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00

CNB Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 12.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNB Financial Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 16.6%. Insiders held roughly 3% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.