CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.09 N/A 2.21 12.79 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.14 N/A 3.98 12.63

In table 1 we can see CNB Financial Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CNB Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that CNB Financial Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CNB Financial Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CNB Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 17.83% and an $31 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNB Financial Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 60.6%. Insiders held 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.