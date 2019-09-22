CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.52 N/A 2.21 12.79 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.42 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oritani Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CNB Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than Oritani Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNB Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.