CNB Financial (CCNE) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SDGCF) Shorts Down By 26.76%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CCNE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. CNB Financial Corp's current price of $26.05 translates into 0.65% yield. CNB Financial Corp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 20,316 shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500.

SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) had a decrease of 26.76% in short interest. SDGCF’s SI was 108,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.76% from 148,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF)’s short sellers to cover SDGCF’s short positions. It closed at $29.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Celesio: An Undervalued Drug Wholesaler That Could Double in Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2011.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It also operates discount stores. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $395.91 million. The company's principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2,690 activity. Scott Nicholas N. Jr. also bought $1,336 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares.