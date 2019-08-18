CNB Financial (CCNE) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; Craft Brew Alliance Has 1.42 Sentiment

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CCNE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. CNB Financial Corp’s current price of $27.09 translates into 0.63% yield. CNB Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 27,738 shares traded or 39.85% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW)

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 34 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 24 decreased and sold their holdings in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.73 million shares, up from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Craft Brew Alliance Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for 838,606 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 72,000 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 0.39% invested in the company for 177,443 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 22,370 shares.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $264.53 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity. $1,354 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) was bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..

