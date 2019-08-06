Cna Finl (CNA) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Increased Position; River Road Asset Management Position in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 223,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 450,241 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 674,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs And Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 8,513 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26,352 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 12/05/2018 – MALAYSIA TO RELEASE ANWAR IBRAHIM FROM PRISON ON TUESDAY: CNA; 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE; 29/05/2018 – Brazilian farmer losses from truckers’ strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA; 27/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance – Saudi Crown Prince; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Core Income $281M

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNA Financial To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results And Host Conference Call On August 5 – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CNA Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loews (L) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt owns 305,009 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 5,682 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.02% or 1,770 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 68,312 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 35,125 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 11,456 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 7,627 shares. Cibc reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Voya Invest Management Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 58,973 shares. 43,790 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 126,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 5,291 shares. 232,421 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TruBridge Introduces Denial Management Program – Business Wire” on June 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American HealthTech Announces the Availability of Two New Products and an Improved User Experience with Their Latest EHR Release – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CPSI to Acquire Healthland for $250 Million and Announces Expansion of Its Senior Management Team – Business Wire” published on November 25, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,146 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp holds 29,779 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 0.06% stake. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Eqis Cap Inc accumulated 0.03% or 11,203 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 3,711 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Com reported 450,241 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 94,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 297,083 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 8,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 52,500 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 1,642 shares.