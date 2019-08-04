Cna Financial Upped Its Terex New (TEX) Stake; Last Week Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25 to “Sell”. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. See Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson New Target: $88.0000 38.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $63 New Target: $43 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

Cna Financial Corp increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 13,000 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 77,142 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 64,142 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 1.14 million shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. 375 shares valued at $12,754 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Thursday, March 7. Shares for $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 8 shares worth $243. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 55,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 50,240 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Terex (TEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research Inc reported 19,920 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 304,000 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Optimum Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jefferies Group Inc invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 194,893 were reported by Invesco. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,612 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company has 2,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,445 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ameriprise has 202,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt reported 190,432 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 553,592 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin? – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.