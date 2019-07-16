Cna Financial Upped Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Shorts at Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Raised By 408.74%

Cna Financial Corp increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 96.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 48,707 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 99,076 shares with $2.90M value, up from 50,369 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $20.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 3.80 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) had an increase of 408.74% in short interest. UEPS’s SI was 785,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 408.74% from 154,400 shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 1 days are for Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s short sellers to cover UEPS’s short positions. The SI to Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc’s float is 1.78%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.115. About 85,535 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY ASKS COURT TO ENABLE PAYMENT OF NET1 UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Capital Lc reported 23.16 million shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP reported 457,968 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% or 22,467 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,314 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Millennium Limited Liability Company has 3.64 million shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 10.47 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.18% or 47,526 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Management has 63,550 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 9,076 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, January 17. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $237.84 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.