Cna Financial Upped By $3.92 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; VALENS GROWORKS ORDINARY SHARES CA (VGWCF) Shorts Down By 87.98%

Cna Financial Corp increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 1126.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 55,217 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 60,117 shares with $4.31 million value, up from 4,900 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 103,388 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy

VALENS GROWORKS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) had a decrease of 87.98% in short interest. VGWCF’s SI was 10,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.98% from 85,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.0745 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0127. About 89,270 shares traded. Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp decreased American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 8,520 shares to 66,361 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 56,500 shares. Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 10.62% above currents $75.03 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight”. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8100 target in Monday, June 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 5,721 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 1.45 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Services Of America stated it has 2.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.49% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 33,898 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Corporation. Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il invested in 14,410 shares. Allen Inv Management Llc stated it has 4,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.79% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Smithfield Tru invested in 1,403 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 2,687 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sterling Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,552 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 10 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.