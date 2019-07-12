Cna Financial Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $629,000; Share Price Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Position by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.45M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,255 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 307,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 4.39M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – GM drops monthly sales reports, paving the way for others to follow; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 31/05/2018 – GM’s Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Investment by Softbank Fund; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 04/04/2018 – HOLD/ EMBARGOED-Peugeot to build new van at UK Vauxhall plant; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

