Cna Financial Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $426,400; Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Owens Ill (OI) by $473,778

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 1.43 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 83,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 1.97 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling stated it has 350 shares. 2,125 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 183,805 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 44,998 shares. West Oak Capital Lc reported 2,550 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tributary Capital Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc accumulated 0.01% or 80 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd invested in 2.54% or 225,000 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,220 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). One Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 61,190 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 75,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 11,614 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,424 shares to 119,068 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.89 million for 4.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 2,265 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 236 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 48,996 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 10,792 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Systematic Fin Mngmt LP owns 63,570 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp Inc LP has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 2,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 28,883 shares. Oarsman holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 242,966 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 51,028 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 398,100 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Williams Carol A, worth $122,110.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.