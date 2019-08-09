Cna Financial Position in Mednax (MD) Has Trimmed by $666,441 as Shares Declined; As Deluxe (DLX) Market Value Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 289,999 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 36,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 60,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 855,712 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 202,491 shares to 295,173 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares to 21,286 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

