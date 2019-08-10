Cna Financial Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $2.39 Million; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position Raised by Findlay Park Partners Llp

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 189,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 234,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.60 million, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $162.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,748 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

