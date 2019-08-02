Cna Financial Position in Chesapeake Energy Co (CHK) Has Upped by $396,138; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $10.41 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 88,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 365,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16 million, down from 454,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 22.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co (CHK) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 132,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 266,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 134,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 17.94M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 10,000 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 87,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,308 shares to 290,556 shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.