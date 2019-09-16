Cna Financial Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $520,800; Market Value Rose; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $9.80 Million Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 661,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.45 million, up from 574,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 669,574 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 151,834 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 161,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 6.72 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 203,164 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.61% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Savings Bank Of America De has 1.30 million shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc owns 3,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 41,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 56,709 were accumulated by Axa. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 1,825 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.03% or 31,302 shares in its portfolio. 9,118 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,591 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 346,410 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corp stated it has 1,500 shares. Principal Gru stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cibc Asset holds 4,296 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60,908 shares to 16,954 shares, valued at $33.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 293,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXACT Sciences Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for EXAS – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Is Sinking and Genomic Health Is Rising – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,257 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com. Captrust Fincl invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mariner Limited Liability Corp accumulated 132,552 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Td Asset Management stated it has 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sabal stated it has 6,150 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Co reported 6,989 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 24,442 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edgemoor Advsr Inc holds 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8,998 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 4.85% or 3.92M shares in its portfolio. 4.87M are owned by Pnc Fin Svcs Grp. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 4,314 shares. Iberiabank holds 26,300 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 47,878 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.