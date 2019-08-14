Cna Financial Lowered Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stake by $756,000 as Shares Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Usca Ria Cut Stake by $308,990 as Market Value Rose

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 94,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 103,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 2.92M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 8,881 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Division has 65,026 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Central Financial Bank Tru Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,271 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.7% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 193,091 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y has invested 1.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 48,799 shares. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marietta Invest Partners Limited Co reported 3,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc holds 6,171 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Peddock Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 90 shares. First Manhattan holds 52,615 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,522 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,735 shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri owns 13,988 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Laffer has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,076 shares to 146,726 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 24.26M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,450 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 37,630 shares. 4,656 are owned by Monroe Retail Bank Tru Mi. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 59,210 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hightower Service Lta, Texas-based fund reported 13,955 shares. D E Shaw & owns 1.86M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 66,400 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown And Rech owns 10,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,738 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 24,676 are held by Torray Ltd Co. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,852 shares to 163,499 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Co (NYSE:CHK) by 132,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).