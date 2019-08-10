Cna Financial Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $1.62 Million as Share Price Declined; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 652,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 14.88M shares traded or 29.45% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

