Cna Financial Lowered Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding as Market Value Rose; Cbs B (CBS) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $662,418

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp B (CBS) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87M shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.32; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 20,000 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 188,189 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 344,531 shares. New York-based Overbrook Management Corp has invested 0.29% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 163,500 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.18% stake. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 4.35M shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Franklin Resource has invested 0.29% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 77,870 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 249,135 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,070 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division, Illinois-based fund reported 5,068 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 351 shares. 124,627 are owned by Amer Intll Group. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 11,675 shares. Meyer Handelman has 140,528 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,280 shares. City Hldg holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 9,130 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 80,423 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).