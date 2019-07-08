Cna Financial Lowered Holding in Mednax (MD) by $666,441 as Valuation Declined; Cummins Ord (CMI) Shares Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Its Holding by $5.98 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.97. About 697,452 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 60,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 257,399 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.15M for 7.85 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,424 shares to 119,068 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.

