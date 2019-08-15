Cna Financial Lowered Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Stock Value Rose; Clean Yield Group Cut Its Insperity Com (NSP) Position by $928,650; Stock Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 83,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.87 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 22,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 417,377 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,261 were reported by Comerica Financial Bank. 115 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.04% or 6.66 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 296,965 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd Co holds 12,480 shares. Geode Management Ltd accumulated 665,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 31,586 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 326,238 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 18,271 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.42% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 168 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 8,309 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 0.3% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,852 shares to 163,499 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

