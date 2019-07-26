Cna Financial Lifted Its Terex New (TEX) Position by $416,000 as Valuation Declined; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Grs Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 236,960 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 245,835 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 20,595 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 13,570 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 37,802 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 8,581 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 411,909 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 1.48% or 89,530 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Ltd Liability has 11,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 176,572 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 9,429 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 76,107 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt owns 131,471 shares. Voya Mgmt has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,238 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 8 shares worth $235. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of stock or 1.60 million shares.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 7,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 32,944 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 43,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 41,450 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 14,316 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 72,533 shares. 304,000 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 312,897 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 5.72 million shares. Icon Advisers holds 15,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Wells Fargo Mn owns 204,585 shares. 1.72 million are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt.