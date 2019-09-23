Cna Financial Increases Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 787.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 1.84M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,409 shares to 2,752 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,700 shares to 3,935 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,041 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

