Cna Financial Increased Terex New (TEX) Holding by $416,000; As Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stock Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 480,573 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 31,735 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, May 10. Shares for $243 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, May 10. $34.69M worth of stock was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.