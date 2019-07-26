Cna Financial Holding In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Has Lifted; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 46,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.52 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 2.64 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 24,683 shares to 36,090 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,240 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 182,574 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $154.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,608 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

