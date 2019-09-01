Cna Financial Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.56 Million; Karpas Strategies Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Upped by $2.14 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc holds 24,147 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Ent Svcs Corp owns 6,897 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B & reported 427,150 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Lincoln owns 20,864 shares. Blue Financial Cap invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 154 are owned by Beacon Capital Management Inc. Piershale Financial Group Inc has 1,878 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 536,367 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 13,801 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Sterling Lc holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 96,017 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gabalex Cap Limited Co has 5.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 175,000 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 0.84% or 116,509 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 115,727 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,000 shares to 9,217 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.