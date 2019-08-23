Cna Financial Has Upped Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Stoneridge (SRI) Shareholder Burney Co Increased Stake

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 68.69 million shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY

Burney Co increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 34,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 136,886 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 14,624 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc has 137,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Wexford Cap Lp has invested 0.33% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 228,498 shares. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 15,600 shares. 19,544 were reported by Axa. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 2,174 shares. Private Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 478,625 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 576,191 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 285,678 shares. Hood River Management reported 687,278 shares or 1% of all its holdings.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,282 shares to 359,656 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,741 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 132,000 shares to 150,554 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Altfest L J Company has 0.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Braun Stacey Associate reported 751,965 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 12,770 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.16M shares. 222,292 were accumulated by Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability. 15,815 were accumulated by First Business Svcs. Cetera Ltd Liability holds 101,788 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 1.39M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.05% or 402,479 shares. Portland Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,250 shares. Arizona-based Stellar Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menlo Lc owns 167,185 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.68M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 10.91 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.