Cna Financial Has Upped Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stake by $1.55 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Lifted by $10.21 Million Its Stake

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, up from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30 million shares traded or 83.57% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9.13 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.89 million, up from 8.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 79,025 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $76.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 69,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,651 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

