Cna Financial Has Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $356,250; Bristol (BMY) Holder Bollard Group Cut Holding by $2.59 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 57,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 190,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 248,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 2.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21,375 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 3.55M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 30,000 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advsr Limited Ltd holds 1,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 39,702 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sadoff Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 15,051 shares. Palladium Prtn reported 146,445 shares. Martin & Com Tn reported 21,356 shares. Capital City Trust Fl owns 852,581 shares. Sather Fin Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 8,270 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 10,890 shares. Capital Int Ca reported 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 13,583 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,084 shares to 73,795 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.07% or 4.12 million shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 8,469 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New South Mgmt owns 8,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.11% or 6,552 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp owns 43,350 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 54,427 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt Comm invested in 18,697 shares. Icon Advisers Com invested in 0.17% or 40,893 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 674,658 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,940 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,013 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 0.37% or 108,200 shares.

