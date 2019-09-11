Cna Financial Has Lifted Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $576,510; Kennedy Capital Management Upped Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 25,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 332,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, up from 307,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 437,266 shares traded or 12.71% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.49 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt has 18,857 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Private Asset invested in 31,580 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Old Natl Financial Bank In has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Davenport & Ltd Liability owns 821,392 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prns Llc owns 43,725 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 11,008 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 0% or 1,573 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment holds 4,728 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 86,617 shares. Kdi Capital Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,791 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation invested in 7,894 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). King Luther Capital Corporation invested in 2.27M shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.05% stake. Matrix Asset reported 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,341 shares to 161,134 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,600 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 38,869 shares to 225,382 shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 45,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,280 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2019: DPW, QCOM, AAPL, ERIC, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Square Bulls Emerge After Analyst Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Pacific Premier Bancorp Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.