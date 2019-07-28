Cna Financial Has Lifted Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake by $304,800; Share Price Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $631,346

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 62,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 388,015 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 507,070 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 46,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 43,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,564 shares. 82,983 are owned by Paloma Prns Management Com. Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,159 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 14,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 17,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 90,357 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 38,453 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 134,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Pzena Investment Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,800 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.